Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Up 5.3%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.56. 10,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 24,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $126.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82.

Institutional Trading of Sunlands Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sunlands Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding which provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

