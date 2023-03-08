Summit Street Capital Management LLC Buys 32,086 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the quarter. Buckle accounts for approximately 3.1% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Buckle worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Buckle by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 283.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Buckle Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

BKE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 95,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.06. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.