Summit Global Investments Sells 23,964 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,964 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,747,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,544,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 138,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 326,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

DUK traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.24. 1,081,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

