Summit Global Investments Sells 11,759 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Intuit were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,089. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $405.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.11.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,888. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.