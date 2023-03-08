Summit Global Investments Has $8.81 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TIP traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,190. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $128.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.02.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.