Summit Global Investments Has $21.14 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.0% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,158,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,062.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 97,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 92,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

VRTX traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.95. 272,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,727. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

