Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,817 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.0% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.18. The stock had a trading volume of 488,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,815. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

