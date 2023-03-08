Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Global Investments owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 636,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 595,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

