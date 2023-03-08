Summit Global Investments Grows Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Incyte accounts for 1.5% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments owned 0.11% of Incyte worth $16,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after buying an additional 238,448 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 0.5 %

Incyte stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 296,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,497. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.