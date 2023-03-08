Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.79. 1,968,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,639. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.22. The firm has a market cap of $265.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

