Summit Global Investments Acquires 4,787 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $137.41. 4,834,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $404.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

