Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Summerset Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Summerset Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Summerset Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. It provides rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short-term care services, as well as villas, cottages, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centers.

Read More

Dividend History for Summerset Group (ASX:SNZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Summerset Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summerset Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.