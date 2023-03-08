Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Summerset Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. It provides rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short-term care services, as well as villas, cottages, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centers.

