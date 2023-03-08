Substratum Market Capitalization Tops $186,668.66 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $186,668.66 and approximately $34.64 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00038410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021686 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00221428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,168.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00049076 USD and is down -19.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

