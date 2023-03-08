Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.