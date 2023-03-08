Strategic Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. 4,557,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,778,178. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

