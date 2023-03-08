Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,713 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,313. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

