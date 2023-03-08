Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.02. The company had a trading volume of 279,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,849. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

