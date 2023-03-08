Strategic Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Celanese worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Celanese by 995.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,603,000 after buying an additional 257,535 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celanese Price Performance

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.65. 623,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

