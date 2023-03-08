Strategic Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $626.40. 988,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $586.90 and a 200 day moving average of $530.45. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.89.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

