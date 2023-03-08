Strategic Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NortonLifeLock worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,834,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

