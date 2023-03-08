Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.