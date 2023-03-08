Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.11. 2,055,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,667. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.