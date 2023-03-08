Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up about 1.4% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. 1,016,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

