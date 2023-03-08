Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 687,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of EME stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $166.94. 145,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,380. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.