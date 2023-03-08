Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 124,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,226. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

