Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. 150,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,268. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41.

