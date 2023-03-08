Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 116.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STOK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

STOK stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 814.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,702 shares of company stock worth $97,205. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

