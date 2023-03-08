StockNews.com Lowers American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Buy

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

American Vanguard Trading Down 0.1 %

AVD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. 206,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth $17,206,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 550,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after buying an additional 238,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 192,970 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

