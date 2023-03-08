StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LFVN stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

