StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.67. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $5.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

Further Reading

