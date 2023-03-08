StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Genocea Biosciences
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.