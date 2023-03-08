StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Delcath Systems Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
