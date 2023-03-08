StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $106.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $850,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

