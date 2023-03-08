StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AMS opened at $3.10 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.