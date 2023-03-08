StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 276,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.