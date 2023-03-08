Stifel Nicolaus Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $157.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $146.89. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

