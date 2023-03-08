Steven Madden, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Steven Madden has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

