Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $98.43 Million

Status (SNT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Status has a market capitalization of $98.43 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,295,293 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,951,295,292.724523 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02560609 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,534,459.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

