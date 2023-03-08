Status One Day Volume Reaches $4.43 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $102.32 million and $4.43 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00038657 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021563 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00221431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,295,293 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,951,295,292.724523 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02660338 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,427,635.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.