Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 628,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $155.91.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

