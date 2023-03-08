Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 445 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.47). 184,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459 ($5.52).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £699.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 453.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 429.37.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

