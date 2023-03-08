Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQSP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Squarespace by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

