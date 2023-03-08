Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $30.69.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $177,316.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $964,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Squarespace by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

