Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

FUND stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter worth about $652,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

