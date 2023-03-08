Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 2.6 %
FUND stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.42.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
