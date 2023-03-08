Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14,042.21

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £140.42 ($168.86) and last traded at £117.80 ($141.65), with a volume of 64415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £119.05 ($143.16).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a £124 ($149.11) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £120.68 ($145.11).

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,955.15, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £115.87 and a 200-day moving average price of £110.84.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

