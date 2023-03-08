SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Down 0.3%

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.72 and last traded at $53.90. Approximately 30,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 40,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,758,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

