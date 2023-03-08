SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Lifted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,030 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,856 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,117,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,682. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

