SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Trimmed by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.43. 1,306,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,723. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

