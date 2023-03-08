SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,897,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 503,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 327,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPAB stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.