Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Shares Gap Up to $60.12

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.12, but opened at $61.65. Southwest Gas shares last traded at $61.57, with a volume of 686,783 shares.
SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
